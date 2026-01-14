Issa Rae Inks First-Look Deal With Paramount to Produce Film and TV

Issa Rae has inked a three-year first-look deal to produce both film and TV shows.

Under the deal, which encompasses both Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television Studios, Rae will work closely with Paramount Pictures co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, Paramount Television Studios president Matt Thunell as well as Motion Picture Group president Don Granger. Rae’s partnership with Paramount kicks off this month.

“I’m so looking forward to starting this next chapter with the incredible team at Paramount to tell stories for and by the diverse communities that have supported my work over the years,” Rae said in a statement.

“Issa is a true creative force whose work consistently feels fresh, funny, and deeply human,” Goldberg and Greenstein said in a joint statement. “She epitomizes the kind of exceptional artist we’re proud to partner with across film and TV to break new ground in elevated storytelling.”

Rae is best known for creating and starring in “Insecure,” for which she scored a series order from HBO in 2025 after rising to internet fame from her web series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.” “Insecure,” which she starred in alongside Yvonne Orji, ran for five seasons on HBO, and scored multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, as well as a Peabody Award.

Following the success of “Insecure,” Rae founded HooRae Film and Television, which is dedicated to creating bold, culture-shaping content that ignites conversation. Projects under the banner have included “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,” “Insecure,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Sweet Life: Los Angeles,” “Rap Sh!t,” “Project Greenlight,” “Seen & Heard” and “One of Them Days.”

“Rap Sh!t,” which was showrun by “Insecure” writer Syreeta Singleton, ran for two seasons on HBO, and ended as Rae and Singleton had ambitions to continue on. Several years later, Rae and Singleton had success with “One of Them Days” starring Keke Palmer and SZA, and the duo is in the process of following up their success with a sequel.