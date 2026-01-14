‘People We Meet on Vacation’ Star Emily Bader to Play Mia Hamm in Netflix Sports Biopic ‘The 99’ers’

Emily Bader has been cast to play soccer legend Mia Hamm in “The 99’ers,” Netflix’s upcoming sports biopic about the United States Women’s National Team’s legendary win in the 1999 FIFA World Cup.

Nicole Kassell, who won an Emmy and a DGA Award for her work on HBO’s “Watchmen,” will direct the film from a script by Katie Lovejoy and Dana Stevens. The film will be an adaptation of Jere Longman’s “The Girls of Summer: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team and How It Changed the World.”

Liza Chasin will produce the film through 3dot Productions alongside Ryan Reynolds, Hayley Stool and Ross Greenburg. Executive producers include Margaret Chernin, Marla Messing, Jill Mazursky and Krista Smith.

Hamm is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time and a groundbreaking figure in women’s sports, scoring 158 goals in her 276 appearances on the U.S. national team. Two of those goals came during the 1999 World Cup, which culminated in a penalty shootout at the Rose Bowl between the U.S. and China in which Brandi Chastain made the winning shot, earning the Americans their second Women’s World Cup.

Bader, who starred in the Amazon Prime series "My Lady Jane," can be seen in the Netflix romcom "People We Meet on Vacation" alongside Tom Blyth.