As Syreeta Singleton continues a successful theatrical run for her comedy two-hander “One of Them Days,” she gave TheWrap an update on her upcoming reboot of the 1996 crime-action film “Set It Off.”

“It’s going to be a good one. It’s something that we were very careful about, because it’s ‘Set It Off,’ and we want to make sure we do it right. I feel like it’s a story that people are going to be really, really excited about,” Singleton explained. “We’ve infused a lot of humor into it in an organic way. But it was like, when you get four Black women together, how you not gon’ laugh? Even in the middle of robbing some s–t.”

Back in 2019, Issa Rae — who produced “One of Them Days” under her Hoorae Media and ColorCreative banners — announced plans to remake the film with a reimagined framework. Singleton and Nina Gloster (“Star”) were attached as writers.

“It’s also been a really long process,” Singleton said of the time it’s taken to get the project off the ground and into motion. “Interestingly enough, I sold ‘Jungles’ first and ‘Set It Off’ probably like a month or so later. So it’s been about six or seven years in the making, and many different iterations of that. But I think we turned in a draft maybe a few months ago now, and they’re all like, ‘This is the version we want to make,’ and I feel really good about it. I have a writing partner on that, Nina Gloster, and we feel really, really good about that story.”

The original “Set It Off” was written by Kate Lanier and Takashi Bufford, and longtime filmmaker F. Gary Gray was at the helm as director. The movie follows the life-threatening bank heist missions four women embark on to save themselves from their financial struggles.

The film starred Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, Jada Pinkett Smith and Kimberly Elise. Singleton said some names for potential castings have been mentioned but no “concrete” decisions have been made. While this will be a new take on the film, Singleton says O.G. fans won’t be disappointed.

“We’ve brought it to life in a way that I think is going to feel fresh, but also really nostalgic at the same time,” Singleton said.

“One of Them Days” is currently in theaters.