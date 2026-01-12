Meta Sets Former Trump Advisor Dina Powell McCormick as President and Vice Chairman

Meta has set former Trump advisor Dina Powell McCormick as president and vice chairman, the company announced on Monday.

In her new role, Powell McCormick will work on Meta’s management team, guiding overall strategy and execution with the infrastructure teams as she handles multi-billion-dollar deals. She previously served on the board from April through December 2025.

“Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth as the company’s President and Vice Chairman,” Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

Powell McCormick, married to businessman and Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick, famously served as the first United States Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy during President Donald Trump’s first administration.

He celebrated her appointment on Truth Social, writing, “A great choice by Mark Z!!! She is a fantastic, and very talented, person, who served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction!”

Additionally, Powell McCormick spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs and once served as Assistant Secretary of State for Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice under President George W. Bush.