Microsoft Gaming Head Phil Spencer to Retire After 38 Years

Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer is retiring after 38 years with the Xbox parent company.

“When I walked through Microsoft’s doors as an intern in June of 1988, I could never have imagined the products I’d help build, the players and customers we’d serve, or the extraordinary teams I’d be lucky enough to join. It’s been an epic ride and truly the privilege of a lifetime,” Spencer said in a memo to staff on Friday. “Last fall, I shared with [Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella] that I was thinking about stepping back and starting the next chapter of my life. From that moment, we aligned on approaching this transition with intention, ensuring stability, and strengthening the foundation we’ve built.”

His retirement comes as Xbox, which has over 500 million monthly active users, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

“Xbox has always been more than a business. It’s a vibrant community of players, creators, and teams who care deeply about what we build and how we build it,” Spencer continued. “And it deserves a thoughtful, deliberate plan for the road ahead.”

It’s rare in life to know when a chapter is closing, but after 38 years at Microsoft, that moment has arrived for me. I’ve made the decision to retire and begin the next chapter of my life. It’s a milestone that’s given me a chance to reflect on the incredible journey I’ve been… — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 20, 2026

Asha Sharma, who has served as the president of Microsoft’s CoreAI product, will succeed Spencer as the gaming unit’s executive vice president and CEO.

“I am stepping into work shaped by generations of artists, engineers, designers, writers, musicians, operators and more who create worlds that have brought joy and deep personal meaning to hundreds of millions of players. The level of craft here is exceptional, and it is amplified by Xbox, which was founded in the belief that the power of games connects people and pushes the industry forward,” she said. “Thank you to Phil for his leadership, and to every studio, platform, and operations team that built this foundation. We are stewards of some of the most loved stories and characters in entertainment and bring players and creators together around the fun and community of gaming in entirely new ways.”

Spencer said he’d stay on in an advisory role through the summer to support the leadership transition.

I want to be the first to welcome her to this incredible team. Working with her over the past several months has given me tremendous confidence. She brings genuine curiosity, clarity and a deep commitment to understanding players, creators, and the decisions that shape our future. We know this is an important moment for our fans, partners, and team, and we’re committed to getting it right.”

In addition to Spencer’s retirement, Xbox president Sarah Bond is exiting the company. Matt Booty has also been promoted to EVP and chief content officer and will report directly to Sharma.

In her own memo to staff, Sharma acknowledged that gaming is in a “period of rapid change” and that Microsoft and Xbox need to “move with clarity and conviction.”

