Xbox Increases Console, Game Prices Up to 25% Amid Tariffs

Microsoft is increasing the prices for its Xbox consoles and games over 25% amid ongoing economic fallout from Donald Trump’s tariffs. The Xbox Series X console now runs $599.99, up $100, while the Xbox Series S price jumped $80 to $379.99. The price changes went into effect on Thursday.

Some of Xbox’s new, first-party games will launch at $79.99 beginning this holiday season, while the company noted the price may continue to change.

“We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players,” Xbox said in a statement.

The move comes amid increasing economic uncertainty as the president’s tariffs are cause for concern for many manufacturers and consumers.

Last month, Nintendo announced it had to delay pre-orders in the U.S. for its new console Switch 2, which is due to hit shelves in June.

See the full list of new suggested retail prices for Xbox below.