Xbox Increases Console, Game Prices Up to 25% Amid Tariffs

New games will now cost $79.99, while console prices jumped $100

xbox
Xbox Series X
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Microsoft is increasing the prices for its Xbox consoles and games over 25% amid ongoing economic fallout from Donald Trump’s tariffs. The Xbox Series X console now runs $599.99, up $100, while the Xbox Series S price jumped $80 to $379.99. The price changes went into effect on Thursday.

Some of Xbox’s new, first-party games will launch at $79.99 beginning this holiday season, while the company noted the price may continue to change.

“We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players,” Xbox said in a statement.

The move comes amid increasing economic uncertainty as the president’s tariffs are cause for concern for many manufacturers and consumers.

Last month, Nintendo announced it had to delay pre-orders in the U.S. for its new console Switch 2, which is due to hit shelves in June.

See the full list of new suggested retail prices for Xbox below.

xbox-price-increases
Xbox price increases
Nintendo Switch 2 (Credit: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)
Read Next
Nintendo Switch 2 U.S. Preorders Delayed Due to Trump Tariffs as Japanese Company Holds for 'Evolving Market Conditions'

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

Comments