Nintendo Switch 2 U.S. Preorders Delayed Due to Trump Tariffs as Japanese Company Holds for ‘Evolving Market Conditions’

Nintendo delayed the U.S. preorders for its Nintendo Switch 2 on Friday, citing “evolving market conditions” amid President Donald Trump’s tariffs on international trade.

Originally set to be made available Saturday for U.S. customers, the new preorder date will be established at a later date, the Japanese company said, as it assesses “the potential impact” of the tariffs, which went into effect this week. The highly anticipated video game console’s June 5, 2025, launch date, however, remains unchanged.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” Nintendo said in its full statement Friday. “Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

GameStop, a major seller of the product and assured U.S. customers in its own announcement that they “will continue to work closely with Nintendo and provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.”

Retailing for $449.99, the Nintendo Switch 2 is especially anticipated by video game fanatics for its larger, 7.9-inch 1080p display and HDR for portable play. It also boasts up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 256GB of storage and upgraded and up to 120Hz refresh rate, improved storage (256GB), upgraded Joy-Con controllers.

On Wednesday, Trump rolled out his tariffs on international trade, which will begin to take effect on Saturday when the White House plans to impose a 10% tariff on all countries. It then plans to impose higher individualized reciprocal tariffs on the countries with which the U.S. has the largest trade deficits beginning April 9. Japan, in that case, is subject to 24% tariffs on imports to the U.S.

Japanese trade minister Yoji Muto responded to the tariffs on Thursday, saying, “This requires a careful, yet bold and speedy approach. Therefore, I believe it is crucial that we make a calm and rational judgment on this matter … The prime minister has instructed us to consider all possible responses while weighing the interests of both Japan and the United States. This includes assessing whether retaliatory measures would be an appropriate course of action.”