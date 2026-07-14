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Mythical’s Cooking Content to Stream on Netflix in Latest Creator Partnership

“Last Meals,” “Good Mythical Morning” and “Mythical Kitchen” will arrive on the streamer starting Sept. 7

"Good Mythical Morning" hosts (Credit: Mythical/YouTube)
"Good Mythical Morning" hosts (Credit: Mythical/YouTube)

Netflix has doubled down on creators with its latest partnership with digital-first entertainment studio Mythical in a move that brings three of its programs to the streamer.

Starting in September Mythical’s most popular programs “Good Mythical Morning,” “Last Meals” and “Mythical Kitchen” will all be available to stream on Netflix.

This move marks the latest in Netflix’s creator content acquisitions, specifically in its video podcast department. Just last week, the streamer partnered with Meredith Hayden, known online as Wishbone Kitchen, to create her own cooking show. Netflix also has standing deals with Spotify and The Ringer, iHeartMedia and Barstool Sports.

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“One of the things we’ve always believed is that great entertainment should meet people wherever they are,” “Good Mythical Morning” hosts Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal said. “We’re excited to begin working with Netflix to bring ‘Good Mythical Morning,’ ‘Mythical Kitchen’ and ‘Last Meals’ to even more viewers, and we think this is just the beginning of a really fun collaboration.”

The duo’s daily show sees Rhett & Link eat truly unbelievable things, explore surprising new products and trends, compete in original games with celebrity guests. Josh Scherer hosts “Mythical Kitchen” and “Last Meals.” The shows have different tones, but both see the chef and his team of Kitcheneers cook unexpected dishes, tackle crazy culinary challenges and share meals with celebrity guests.

Last week Netflix announced that it will lean further into short form video licensing content from Penske, BuzzFeed Studios, People Inc. and Condé Nast publications. Beginning Aug. 3, the streamer will carry a curated lineup of entertainment, lifestyle, food, travel and celebrity-focused videos from the publishers.

Among the Penske brands participating in the agreement are Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Rolling Stone, IndieWire and Eater. Series joining the platform include Vanity Fair’s “Lie Detector,” People’s “My Life in Pictures,” Harper’s Bazaar’s “Burning Questions,” Architectural Digest’s “Walking Tour,” Billboard’s “24 Hrs With” and Tastemade’s “Struggle Meals.”

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Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

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