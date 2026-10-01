Disney’s Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul Jumps to Netflix as VP of Series Comms

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Following her exit from Disney, veteran TV communications exec Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul will board Netflix’s comms team.

Bulochnikov-Paul will serve as Netflix’s new VP of series communications, the streamer announced Thursday, just a day after the news that she would be leaving her post as EVP of communications for Disney Entertainment Television to “pursue a new opportunity.”

At Netflix, Bulochnikov-Paul will oversee communications for the streamer’s TV lineup, including scripted, unscripted and documentary series. Her purview also includes consumer products and experiences like Netflix House, as well as emerging content including live, sports, games, creators and podcasts.

She will begin her post on Oct. 18 and will report to Netflix chief communications officer Dani Dudeck.

“Naomi brings 20 years of experience at the intersection of media and culture, and a sharp instinct for storytelling that captures the fandom and zeitgeist of the world’s most valuable entertainment brands,” Dudeck said in a statement. “I’m proud to have her lead our Series communications as we elevate our narrative around our growing business and incredible slate – from scripted and unscripted series to live events, sports, comedy specials and so much more.”

Bulochnikov-Paul’s hiring comes just over a month after that of Katie Martin Kelly, who left her post as Warner Bros.’ EVP of communications to become VP of communications for Netflix’s film division, where she is now overseeing comms across film, animation, kids and family, licensing and anime.

Bulochnikov-Paul spent eight years at Disney, where she started overseeing comms for Freeform but eventually took Disney’s suite of brands, which includes ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Kids & Family, Disney Television Studios, FX, Hulu Originals and National Geographic Content, under her purview.

She also headed up executive comms for Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden.

Netflix’s upcoming TV slate includes Florence Pugh-led “East of Eden,” Julia Garner’s “The Altruists,” “The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey” starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen, “Nobody Wants This” Season 3 and the sixth and final season of “Emily in Paris.”