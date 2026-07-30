NBCUniversal Names Christopher Halpin CFO Ahead of Comcast Spinoff

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NBCUniversal has named Christopher Halpin as Chief Financial Officer, effective Sept. 8, as the company prepares to become an independent publicly traded entity following its spinoff from Comcast Corporation.

He will oversee NBCUniversal’s global finance and strategy organizations, reporting to Mike Cavanagh, current co-Chief Executive Officer of Comcast and future Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal.

Halpin joins NBCUniversal from People Incorporated, formerly known as IAC, where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. During his tenure, he oversaw corporate finance, accounting, M&A, investor relations and administration functions while leading strategy and day-to-day operations of People Incorporated’s businesses.

“As NBCUniversal prepares to enter its next chapter as an independent public company, we’re thrilled to welcome Chris as our Chief Financial Officer,” Cavanagh said in a Thursday statement. “Chris has spent his career helping build and grow leading businesses across sports, media and entertainment — the areas that will drive NBCUniversal’s growth in the years ahead. He brings deep industry experience, outstanding judgment and a collaborative approach that make him a trusted partner. I can’t think of a better person to join our leadership team as we build on our strong foundation and shape NBCUniversal’s future.”

“I am honored to join NBCUniversal at this exciting time,” Halpin added. “NBCUniversal’s portfolio of iconic brands, leading media assets and creative talent is unmatched in the industry. I am excited to work alongside Brian, Mike and the leadership team to help advance the company’s strategic priorities and position NBCUniversal for success as a standalone media and entertainment company.”

Before People Incorporated, Halpin spent nearly a decade in senior leadership roles at the National Football League, most recently as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer. In that role, he oversaw strategic growth and development opportunities, including the NFL’s business planning, digital and sports betting strategies, data and analytics and international expansion.

Halpin previously worked as a Partner and Managing Director at Providence Equity Partners, where he led transactions across the firm’s media, entertainment and technology investments. He began his career in the Merchant Banking Department of Goldman Sachs & Co. and holds a degree in Economics from Princeton University.

Randy Culbertson, current NBCUniversal CFO, will transition to a new role that will be announced in the coming weeks.