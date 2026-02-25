Home > Industry News > Business

Paramount’s Jeff Shell Leaked Details of $7.7 Billion UFC Deal, Whistleblower Claims

The media company’s president promises to “strongly respond” to the allegations from gambler R.J. Cipriani

Jeff Shell
Jeff Shell (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Paramount President Jeff Shell has been accused of leaking confidential data about the company’s landmark $7.7 billion deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship a month before it was announced in August 2025 in a whistleblower complaint.

The complaint, filed by documented whistleblower and high-profile gambler R.J. Cipriani, is being investigated by an outside law firm while the SEC is reviewing a related complaint.

In a statement, Shell’s attorney Patricia Glaser said the complaint was “riddled with clear errors of fact and law” and vowed that “we will strongly respond.”

Shell was hired as president of Paramount Skydance by owner David Ellison, resurrecting a media executive career that came to a sharp halt in 2023 when he was fired as NBCUniversal’s CEO over allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a CNBC correspondent. Shell went on to an interim position at private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners, which helped Skydance in its successful bid to acquire Paramount Global in 2025.

UFC
Paramount’s deal with UFC was a seismic one for both companies, as it brought an end to the mixed martial arts promotion’s pay-per-view model. Starting with UFC 324 this past month, all of the promotion’s top events — now known as “numbered events” instead of PPVs — would be broadcast on Paramount+ with select major events also being aired on CBS.

Upon announcement of the deal, which will last through 2032, stock for UFC’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, jumped 10% in August 2025. Currently, TKO’s stock stands at $209 per share, a 34% increase from a year ago.

The whistleblower claim also comes as Paramount has made headway in its latest attempt to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, providing a new offer of $31 per share to acquire the company along with a $7 billion regulatory termination should regulators block the deal from being completed. WBD previously accepted a bid from Netflix of $27.75/share, for a total acquisition price of $82.7 billion.

Paramount CEO David Ellison and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav (Getty Images/Chris Smith for TheWrap)
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

