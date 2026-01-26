UFC Paramount+ Debut Marks Streamer’s Most-Watched Exclusive Live Event Ever With Nearly 5 Million Views

The UFC’s debut on Paramount+ became the streamer’s most-watched exclusive live event to date as it pulled in nearly five million streaming views.

UFC 324 tallied a live average minute audience of 4.96 million streaming viewers for its main card fights as it streamed on Saturday, Jan. 24, according to Adobe Analytics and channel partner data. The event also drew in 7.18 million households globally as well as 5.93 million peak concurrent streams, though neither of those figures account for co-viewing, which is common for the sport.

The event, which marked the first of 13 live numbered UFC events scheduled for Paramount+ 2026, not only became the platform’s largest exclusive live event to date, but also reached more homes than any other live UFC event in nearly a decade across linear, broadcast and streaming, per figures from Adobe Analytics and Nielsen Media.

It should be noted that the above figures only represent the live audience and don’t include any delayed viewing, though additional viewing figures — which will only add to the current viewership — are forthcoming, and this story will be updated when they are available.

Paramount+ did not disclose figures regarding signups for the live event, but an individual with knowledge told TheWrap the subscriber count exceeded expectations.

On social media, the event became the No. 1 most social event of the night across all broadcast, cable and streaming programming as it totaled 5.5 million social interactions for the main event alone. Standing as the most social Paramount+ exclusive telecast ever, the event trended in the No. 1 spot on X for 6 consecutive hours worldwide and earned 186,000 mentions, up 127% over UFC 323.

Set at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday’s main event saw UFC veteran Justin Gaethje earn a unanimous decision over rising star Paddy Pimblett, which boosted Gaethje to nab the interim lightweight title. The next event, titled UFC 325, will debut on Saturday, Jan. 31 from Sydney, Australia.