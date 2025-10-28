UFC Comes to Paramount+ in Latin America, Australia

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has found a new home in Latin America and Australia.

Paramount announced Tuesday that UFC would begin streaming on Paramount+ for Latin American and Australian viewers starting in 2026. This news expands upon the August revelation that Paramount+ would become the new home for the mixed martial arts programming in the United States starting next year.

“The partnership with Paramount has already been incredible and it just keeps getting bigger and better,” UFC President and CEO Dana White said in a statement. “They are now taking on new territories like Latin America and Australia and this thing is just going to continue to grow. It just shows you how aggressive they are with this business, and I love it. I can’t wait to continue working together and building the next generation of talent all over the world.”

The initial UFC/Paramount deal, announced in mid-August, saw the Skydance corporation become the exclusive home for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the United States through its Paramount+ streaming service. The seven-year, $7.7 billion deal marked the end of pay-per-view entertainment for the company, with all 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights landing on Paramount+. Major matches will additionally be simulcast on CBS.

Latin American fans will see the programming in a similar situation, with the 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights again streaming on Paramount+, starting in the new year at no extra cost. In Australia, the service will host the 30 Fight Nights as well as the prelims for all marquee numbered events for UFC.

“Delivering premium UFC programming to audiences on a global scale remains a top priority for Paramount,” Cindy Holland, Chair of Direct-To-Consumer, Paramount, added amid the announcement. “We are thrilled to expand upon the historic offering of UFC content for Paramount+ subscribers across all plans to more passionate and engaged fans around the world.”