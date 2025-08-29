Dana White Says White House UFC ‘Fight Is on’ After Meeting With Trump | Video

Two weeks after saying that a UFC fight “is definitely going to happen” at the White House, UFC CEO on Thursday said it’s still definitely going to happen, this time with perhaps slightly more definitely.

In a post to Instagram Live later shared by accounts on X/Twitter, White said, We had the meeting at the White House. It could have not gone better. It was awesome. The White House fight is on. The White House fight is on. I will have more details on that in the next, in the next couple of weeks.”

“We got it done today,” he said while waving papers of undisclosed meaning. Watch the clip below:

🚨 Dana White says the UFC White House event is officially on 👀



"White House fight is ON. I will have more details on that in the next couple weeks. We got it done today."



No other details about the fight were provided. But, if it comes together, and White’s previous statements come true, it will happen on July 4, 2026 — the 250th anniversary of American independence. Make of that what you will.

One detail yet to be announced is where, precisely, people will be able to watch the fight. But UFC’s recent $7.7 billion, 7-year deal with Paramount, a company which recently went out of its way to curry favor with Trump, likely will play a role.

The deal makes Paramount the exclusive UFC programming home in the U.S. beginning in 2026. All 13 marquee numbered UFC events will be streamed on Paramount+ will, as will 30 Fight Nights. Major, as-yet unannounced matches will be simulcast on CBS.

The spectacle of a professional combat sport event held at the White House is unprecedented. Though Theodore Roosevelt frequently staged private boxing matches at the White House during his presidency — until he damaged an eye during one of them.