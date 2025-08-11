UFC Moves to Paramount+ and Ends PPV in 7-Year, $7.7 Billion Deal

Paramount and TKO Group Holdings have set a 7-year media rights agreement that will see the Skydance corporation become the exclusive U.S. home to UFC starting in 2026.

Next year, Paramount+ will stream all 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights, with major matches simulcast on CBS. This will also mark the end of the promotion company’s pay-per-view model, the companies announced on Monday.

The deal boasts an average annual value of $1.1 billion, though the terms of the contract are weighted more towards the back end of the deal. The UFC will continue to air in international markets with its other existing partners.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Dana, Ari and Mark. Rarely do opportunities arise to partner on an exclusive basis with a global sports powerhouse like UFC — an organization with extraordinary global recognition, scale and cultural impact,” Paramount CEO and chairman David Ellison said in a statement. “Paramount’s advantage lies in the expansive reach of our linear and streaming platforms. Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy — driving engagement, subscriber growth and long-term loyalty, and the addition of UFC’s year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win. We look forward to delivering this premium content to millions of fans in the U.S., and potentially beyond.”

“This is a milestone moment and landmark deal for UFC, solidifying its position as a preeminent global sports asset,” Ari Emanuel, executive chair and CEO of TKO, agreed. “Our decade-long journey with UFC has been defined by continuous growth and expansion, and this agreement is an important realization of our strategy. We believe wholeheartedly in David’s vision and look forward to being in business with a company that will prioritize technology as a means to enhance storytelling and the overall viewing experience.”

“Paramount is a platinum partner with significant reach,” TKO president and COO Mark Shapiro added. “Our new agreement unlocks powerful opportunities at TKO for years to come – meaningful economics for investors; expanded premium inventory for global brand partners; and deeper engagement for UFC’s passionate fanbase. Just as importantly, our athletes will love this new stage.”

Until then, UFC 319 is set to take place this Saturday, with middleweights Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev as the main event.