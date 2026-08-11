Paramount Sets Parker Finn’s ‘Possession’ Starring Callum Turner for June 2027 Release

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Paramount has set “Possession,” the remake of the 1981 cult supernatural thriller starring Callum Turner and Margaret Qualley and directed by “Smile” filmmaker Parker Finn, for release on June 11, 2027.

“Babylon” star Diego Calva is also in the cast alongside Madeline Brewer, Emory Cohen, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Paul Dano. Robert Pattinson is a producer on the film alongside Finn, who is producing through a first-look deal between Paramount and his production company Bad Feeling alongside Jonathan Fass and Vertigo’s Roy Lee and Andrew Childs.

The original “Possession” was directed by Andrzej Zuwalski and followed an international spy whose relationship with his wife turns horrifying after she starts displaying violent and bizarre behavior that is soon to be revealed to be caused by a mysterious creature possessing her. The film starred Sam Neill and Isabelle Adjani, the latter of whom won the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival for her work on the film.

“Possession” will be Parker Finn’s first film after completing his pair of “Smile” movies, which launched him into mainstream horror notoriety and combined to gross $345 million at the box office. The film will share a mid-June release slot with Universal’s remake of DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon 2” and ahead of the animated sequels “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” and “Shrek 5.”