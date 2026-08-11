‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series Casts Nicholas Hoult as Gilderoy Lockhart

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The “Harry Potter” HBO series found a familiar face to play its Gilderoy Lockhart. “Superman” and “Nosferatu” star Nicholas Hoult will take the role of the “Chamber of Secrets” defense against the dark arts professor in Season 2, which is set to begin filming this fall.

The character was played by Kenneth Branagh in the second film in the series. Lockhart was known for his impressive résumé and countless tales of adventure and accolades, garnering him much fandom in the wizarding world before being tapped for the teaching job at Hogwarts in “Chamber of Secrets,” but some run-ins with Harry lead to interesting revelations. Hoult is repped by UTA, 42, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Relevant.

“There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that’s what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past,” reads the logline for Season 1 of the HBO adaptation.

“Harry Potter” will premiere its first season this Christmas. It stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Louise Brealey as Rolanda Hooch, Bríd Brennan as Poppy Pomfrey, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod is an executive producer and directs multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Jon Brown, who is a writer on the first season, was elevated to co-showrunner for Season 2 alongside Gardiner.