Peacock Launches Beta Rewards Program for Select Subscribers

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Peacock has launched a beta for a new membership program that will offer subscribers rewards for engaging with NBCUniversal’s content.

The beta, which is open to a randomly selected group of Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers, will provide exclusive offers connected to the streaming service’s programming and NBCUniversal’s brands; benefits from select partners; recognition tied to activity on Peacock; and unique opportunities to bring fans closer to NBCUniversal experiences.

Members will be grouped into three tiers based on their tenure as Peacock subscribers: Gold (three months to one year), Platinum (one to three years) and Diamond (three-plus years), with select rewards tailored to each tier.

At launch, members in the beta will have access to a 25% discount at NBCU Shop and discounts at Bravo Shop: 15% for Gold members, 20% for Platinum members and 25% for Diamond members.

They will also be eligible for a complimentary one-year Instacart+ membership and a Pizza Hut digital code that allows them to buy one menu-priced medium pizza and get a second medium pizza of equal or lesser value free.

Instacart+ benefits include no grocery delivery fees with the industry’s lowest minimum basket size of $10, a complimentary subscription to New York Times Cooking and free sharing with up to three people through a Family account. The Pizza Hut code is a limited-time offer that’s unlocked after streaming three movies.

The rewards program marks Peacock’s latest effort to expand its paid subscriber base of 48 million. In the second quarter, the streaming service posted its first-ever quarterly profit six years after launching. It also comes as NBCUniversal is preparing to separate from parent company Comcast over the next 12 months.

Peacock expects to add additional rewards over time as the membership program evolves, including Universal Parks perks and experiences, NBCUniversal content previews and early access to NBCUniversal live events.