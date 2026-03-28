‘Project Hail Mary’ Is Still a Hot Ticket at Box Office With $53 Million Second Weekend

Amazon MGM’s “Project Hail Mary” is still putting up excellent box office numbers in its second weekend. After making $14.6 million on Friday, industry estimates have the sci-fi blockbuster making $53 million in its second frame, which would give it a 10-day domestic total of approximately $163 million.

For comparison, the 2024 sci-fi hit “Dune: Part Two” earned a second weekend of $46.2 million with a two-weekend domestic total of $157.2 million. Depending on how the film holds in April against Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” “Project Hail Mary” is on pace to meet or exceed the $282 million domestic run of Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed epic.

Lifted by a mix of excellent word-of-mouth around Ryan Gosling’s sterling lead performance and deep space imagery worthy of the biggest movie screen one can buy a ticket for, “Project Hail Mary” is set to become Amazon’s biggest theatrical hit ever in a year where it is making its debut as a full-time distributor.

By providing theaters with the March tentpole needed for a stable box office, “Hail Mary” is lifting overall grosses for the weekend to an estimated $96 million and should allow the first quarter of 2026 to finish with an overall domestic total in the vicinity of the $1.72 billion posted in the first quarter of 2023.

More to come…