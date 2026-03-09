Radial Entertainment Adds Parrot Analytics as Enterprise Analytics Partner | Exclusive

Parrot Analytics and Radial Entertainment have formed a multi-year enterprise partnership that will put Parrot’s audience demand analytics to use to inform Radial’s programming, content valuation and growth strategy the companies announced on Monday.

The agreement “adds Parrot Analytics to the objective measurement layer across Radial’s operations, enabling the company to price catalogs with confidence, optimize distribution strategies, and expand internationally with greater precision,” according to the official release.

Radial was formed via Oaktree Capital, through the combination of Shout! Studios and FilmRise, and is described as “a purpose‑built independent distributor for the streaming era.” With a library of more than 70,000 movies and TV episodes (including all of “Alf”), Radial “pairs Shout!’s curatorial legacy with FilmRise’s data-driven AVOD/FAST engine, with audience insights now informed by Parrot Analytics’ independent audience demand standard.”

“We are institutionalizing a rigorous, data-driven approach to valuing content and allocating resources,” said David Buoymaster, Chief Investment Officer at Radial Entertainment, in an official statement. “Integrating Parrot Analytics is an exciting addition to our population of data signals being used to evaluate titles and libraries objectively and act with greater conviction.”

The partnership will serve to add “an additional strategic capability for Radial’s leadership: For its investment and underwriting teams, Parrot Analytics delivers a consistent, defensible view of global audience demand to value single titles, libraries, and prospective M&A transactions – supporting disciplined capital allocation. The company’s enterprise platform also offers territory- and taste-cluster insights to guide channel creation and programming across FAST and SVOD partners, while simultaneously identifying new markets where Radial’s brands and IP will resonate most for international growth.”

While Radial serves as the corporate platform, Shout! and FilmRise continue as consumer-facing brands, preserving fan equity as Radial deploys a unified, analytics-first approach across AVOD, FAST, SVOD, transactional, broadcast, and physical windows worldwide.

“We are in an era where data‑driven precision is no longer optional for media companies – it’s essential,” said Alejandro Rojas, Global Head of Parrot IQ and VP Applied Analytics at Parrot Analytics, in an official statement. “Radial Entertainment was purpose-built for this reality, and their choice to embed our platform at the core of their investment strategy sets a new benchmark for independents. We’re proud to support their global growth.”

With one demand standard across Shout! and FilmRise, Radial links audience attention to revenue – pricing with proof, programming with precision, and expanding internationally with discipline.