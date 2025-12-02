Jeff Shultz, Former Paramount Streaming Exec, Set as CEO of Radial Entertainment

Former Paramount Streaming Chief Strategy Officer Jeff Shultz will take over as the new CEO of Radial Entertainment starting Jan. 1, 2026, the global entertainment company that manages FilmRise and Shout! Studios announced on Tuesday.

Shultz takes over from Garson Foos, who will join Danny Fisher on the Radial Entertainment Board as Executive Chairman. Foos, co-founder of Shout! Entertainment, helped guide the company after Radial acquired Shout!

Shultz helped steer Pluto TV from its origins to a pioneer in the world of free streaming, and served as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Development Officer for Paramount Streaming from 2019 to 2024, when he departed the company ahead of the Skydance acquisition.

“We are extremely grateful for all of Garson’s efforts in guiding us through the seamless transition of this exciting merger,” said Jared Frandle, Managing Director for Oaktree’s Special Situations strategy. “His leadership from the very beginning of our partnership with Shout and through this pivotal period laid a strong foundation for Radial’s future growth. We are now thrilled to welcome Jeff—a highly seasoned veteran of the streaming industry and a uniquely qualified media executive—to lead Radial into this next chapter.”

Shultz added: “I’m fortunate to inherit an exceptional team and the legacy of two highly successful brands. I am fully aligned with Garson, Danny, and the Oaktree team on a shared vision to build Radial into one of the most valuable independent players in the global streaming market. At Pluto TV and Paramount, I had a front-row seat to the rapid growth of Shout! and FilmRise. Now combined as Radial, the company is uniquely positioned to capture the massive opportunity in the rapidly evolving media market, leveraging its financial scale, vast and compelling catalog, and expansive and diversified distribution, all amplified by Oaktree’s support. I am honored to lead Radial into this next chapter of growth.”

Foos and Fisher said in a joint statement: “After a thorough search—and with the successful unification of the Shout! Studios and FilmRise brands under one umbrella—the timing was right to bring in our successor. Jeff brings extraordinary expertise as an industry leader. He has great expertise in the free-streaming market and a proven builder of high-growth businesses, having led Pluto TV and Paramount Streaming through periods of remarkable expansion.”