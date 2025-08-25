Radial Entertainment Sets Senior Leadership Team

Radial Entertainment, a newly formed company that will manage FilmRise and Shout! Studios, has set its senior leadership team.

The group includes Melissa Boag as chief marketing officer, Minh Vo as general counsel and executive vice president of business affairs, Brian Blum as executive vice president of operations and Thibault Hermenault as executive vice president of technical services.

Other executives rounding out the team include Bill Alexander as senior

vice president of finance, Jordan Fields and Jonitha Keymoore as senior vice presidents of content acquisitions, Lexie Heredia as senior vice president of content investments, CJ Laychak as executive vice president of strategic operations, Jeff Peisch as senior vice president of programming & new business development, and Jack Samec as head of corporate development.

“I am pleased to introduce our exceptional top leadership team, consisting of industry leaders known for their proven success, strategic insights, and unwavering commitment to driving excellence,” Radial Entertainment CEO Garson Foos said in a statement. “Together, we are poised to guide Radial and its brands into a dynamic future as the leading independent entertainment distributor.”

As part of the new leadership structure, chief administrative officer Adam Ainley and executive vice president of strategy and digital Gene Pao are exiting the company.

Boag is tasked with leading the company’s marketing team and working closely with domestic and international sales and acquisitions teams to amplify Radial and its brands’ assets across all platforms.

She most recently served as Shout! Studios’ the executive vice president, where she helped expand the company’s executive management team, teered content

acquisitions in family entertainment, animation and anime and led marketing, publicity, and consumer engagement initiatives that supported the company’s growth.

During her tenure, the company struck partnerships with Aardman Animations, Cartoon Saloon, GKIDS on movies from GKIDS and Studio Ghibli, Hasbro, Laika Studios, The Jim Henson Company, and others.

Vo will provide strategic legal and business leadership across the company’s portfolio of brands, including FilmRise and Shout! Studios. She also oversees corporate governance, regulatory compliance and business transactions, particularly related to intellectual property deals.

She previously served as FilmRise’s general counsel and business affairs EVP, where she helped secure and expand the rights to the true crime series “Forensic Files” and “Unsolved Mysteries.” She also supported the development and distribution of the award-winning documentary “The State of Texas v. Melissa.”

Before that, she was vice president of business and legal affiars at Konami Cross Media NY, where she successfully managed the theatrical release of the anime feature “Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions.” She also served as a journalist covering the United Nations and international affairs.

Brian Blum will oversee all content operations for Radial. Prior to Radial, he served as Shout’s senior vice president of video production and digital operations.

Thibault Hermenault will oversee the integration of Shout! Studios and Filmrise’s technology, including content onboarding, quality control and IT infrastructure. He previously served as FilmRise’s chief technology officer.

FilmRise and Shout! Studios were merged to form Radial Entertainment back in July after being acquired by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.

Radial will house one of the largest independent catalogs in the industry of 70,000 movies and TV episodes.

Oaktree, which has $203 billion in assets under management and over 1,200 employees and offices across 25 cities worldwide, has been an active partner in Shout! Studios since its investment in 2023.