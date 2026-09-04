Seth Meyers and Sal Gentile Joke They’ve ‘Finally Learned Something’ From Trump in Latest ‘Closer Look’ Podcast

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Seth Meyers and his “Late Night” team may be the opposite of Donald Trump fans, but on Thursday, they admitted that have “finally learned something” from the president: the value of both-sidesing.

To kick off the latest episode of “A Closer Look Out of Office,” Meyers and “A Closer Look” writer Sal Gentile once again poked fun at the title of the podcast. Where Meyers introduced the series as “A Closer Look: Proof of Life,” Gentile made sure to note its actual name too. But, the men agreed that, at this point, they’re just going to stick to the bit of calling the show both things.

“Yeah. Because we’re learning the value in not staking out one position,” Meyers quipped.

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“Exactly!” Gentile agreed with a laugh. “You know what? After 10 years, we’ve finally learned something from Donald Trump, which is we take every position on the issue, at any point.”

The issue that the men were particularly referring to this time around was the current status of the Strait of Hormuz. In recent weeks, the president has falsely said that the U.S. not only controls the Strait, but will be declaring it a territory in coming days. Instead, the U.S. has renewed military strikes in the area.

“I got to be honest, if that was our strait, I don’t think we’d be doing new strikes,” Meyers said.

You can watch the latest episode of “A Closer Look: Proof of Life/Out of Office” in the video above.