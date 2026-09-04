Seth Meyers Roasts Trump’s Lake Ontario Rebrand as ‘Some Real Dork S—t’

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Seth Meyers did not hold back while weighing in on President Donald Trump’s decision to rename Lake Ontario as “Lake America,” blasting it as “some real dork s–t.”

The late night host addressed the lake’s rebrand during Thursday’s episode of “A Closer Look: Out of Office,” his weekly video podcast with producer Sal Gentile.

“Can I tell you my least favorite thing [about the name change of Lake Ontario]?” Meyers asked Gentile. “Is when he took out the map to change it in Sharpie, and he crossed out the lake to write lake above it.”

“Like, why not just cross out Ontario and write America? But he crossed out both,” he continued. “Like, the lake’s there. The lake didn’t change.”

With a laugh, Gentile wondered if the president thought Google Maps would display it “written in Sharpie.” Meyers then quipped that Trump would “prefer that,” suggesting the Sharpie note is “his Zorro.”

“This is some real dork s–t,” Meyers further ripped. “They’re just such dorks. And again, it is a real reminder that, like, they can’t actually accomplish anything.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Meyers mocked the Trump administration for tapping conservative pundits to voice support for the name change, noting that “nobody cares” about the lake’s rebrand.

“It’s like a scrawny guy who’s flexing and wrote with Sharpie on his arm, ‘big muscle,’” he added. “Like, everybody can see it for what it is.”

Watch Meyers’ commentary on the name change below. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Meyers’ remarks come a week after Trump signed an Executive Order renaming Lake Ontario to “Lake America” amid his trade and tariff war with Canada.

“We’re gonna make a little change, we’re gonna call it something different than Lake Ontario,” Trump said in an Aug. 26 TikTok post. “We’re gonna call it Lake America. And all it takes is a good pen and some intelligence.”

As Meyers mentioned, Trump then took a Sharpie, crossed out the lake’s name and wrote “Lake America” above it. He made the name change official with an executive order on Aug. 27.

“As you know Canada has been ripping us off for a long time on trade,” Trump told press at the time. “We defend Canada for nothing… They don’t pay us to defend Canada but we defend Canada.”

“They don’t pay for anything and they want to be treated like a state but they’re not a state,” he added. “They want to be treated like they’re a state and we just can’t do that anymore.”

Trump also defended that he had been thinking about renaming Lake Ontario “for a long time.”