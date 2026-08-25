Seth Meyers Says Lindsey Graham’s Sister Darline Shares His 10-Year-Old’s ‘Worldview’

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Seth Meyers roasted Darline Graham, the sister of late Sen. Lindsey Graham, for running to fill his South Carolina Senate seat, comparing her reasoning to that of his 10-year-old son, Ashe.

The late night host weighed in on the political update during Monday’s episode of “A Closer Look: Out of Office,” a weekly video podcast from Meyers during the summer hiatus for “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

“I want to address something real quick, which is one time my son said to me, ‘Dad, when you die, do I get your show?’ Now, I love my son,” Meyers said to “A Closer Look” producer Sal Gentile. “I wanted to preface this, because no judgment in anyone who thinks that what a loved one dies, you just get to take their place. That’s what Darline Graham, Lindsey Graham’s sister — she has the same sort of worldview as Ashe.”

He continued: “And she is now running to fill Lindsey Graham’s Senate seat. In the primary, she did not win enough of the vote total to avoid a runoff.”

Meyers then called out the viral moment involving Graham, who was appointed to fill out the remainder of her brother’s term at the urging of Trump, where she struggled to answer a foreign policy question during a debate.

The podcast then teed up the clip in question, which saw Graham being asked, “Are Taiwan and the South China Sea national security issues for the United States? And if so, why or how?”

“I’m just going to be honest here … I’m not that informed on national security,” the late senator’s sister said in response. “But I do support the military.”

Meyers was surprised by her answer, noting on the podcast, “If you only watch Lindsey Graham on ‘Meet the Press’ and ‘Face the Nation’ and shows like that, the one thing you would know a little about is foreign policy. The one thing he talked about every week, like, that was his thing.”

Gentile made a case for the younger Graham, however, suggesting, “If we’re not going to get somebody who has progressive views on foreign policy, it’s better to have somebody who knows nothing about foreign policy.”

Meyers wasn’t sold on that argument, quipping it was obvious that Graham clearly didn’t watch her brother on “Meet the Press.”

“‘Cause I think if you were like, ‘I’m just gonna see Lindsay every week on ‘Meet the Press,’ I think you’d be able to answer any question from a conservative perspective about foreign policy,” he added.

Watch Meyer’s full commentary above.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” will return with new episodes on Sept. 21 at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.