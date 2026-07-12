Trump Reveals Lindsey Graham’s Last Words to Him Before Sudden Death

President Donald Trump just revealed the last words U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said to him before his sudden death at 71.

On Saturday, Graham died following a “brief and sudden illness,” his office said in a statement, per NBC News. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” it added.

Graham was scheduled to appear on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” — but instead, Trump, 80, was featured on the NBC program. The POTUS called into the show, telling moderator Kristen Welker, “He’s a tough one to lose. He was great. He was unique in every way, actually.”

Trump continued, “What makes it even stranger is that I got a call last night, sometime in the early evening… and he called, and he said we’re all set for the Save America Act. He was pushing the Save America Act like crazy. In fact, he said he just landed from Ukraine.”

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Additionally, the president told Welker that Graham “sounded a little bit tired” after meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “He had a right to be,” Trump said. “I mean, he was a worker. He really was a worker.”

“But he sounded great,” the POTUS added. “… We thought we might even meet today. And then, that was it. And that was around the time, it couldn’t have been much longer. It could have been his last call. I don’t know, exactly.”

On Saturday, shortly before 8:30 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of chest pains at Graham’s home on Capitol Hill, The Wall Street Journal reported. CPR was administered following a forced entry into the house.

In addition to Trump’s remarks on “Save the Press,” he posted a tribute on Truth Social after learning of Graham’s death.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!” he wrote. “He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Graham had served as a U.S. senator since 2002 and was seeking a fifth term in office in November. He was never married and did not have children.