Fox’s Jennifer Griffin Blasts Donald Trump for New York Times Subpoenas

Jennifer Griffin, the chief national security correspondent for Fox News, called out President Donald Trump and his administration for sending subpoenas to four New York Times reporters.

On Saturday, the Fox journalist, 57, took to X with a direct response to the move. She wrote, “This action by the US government to subpoena reporters for reporting legitimate news on security concerns about Air Force 1 should alarm every American.”

Additionally, Griffin included a quote from lead newsroom lawyer at the NYT, David McGraw. He said in a statement, “The appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any American who believes in the Constitution and the press freedom it protects.”

This action by the US government to subpoena reporters for reporting legitimate news on security concerns about Air Force 1 should alarm every American.



“The appearance of federal law enforcement agents on the doorstep of news reporters should shock the conscience of any… https://t.co/W3FgHIW4N9 — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) July 11, 2026

The Department of Justice subpoenaed Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager and Eric Schmitt on Friday, The New York Times reported. Earlier this week, they reported on security flaws involving the new Air Force One, which forced Trump to use an older aircraft to leave the NATO Summit in Turkey.

This isn’t the first time Griffin has made headlines in recent months. In June, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson took aim at the journalist.

“Jen Griffin is a liar, but also very liberal — a true Trump hater, to the point where I complained about her,” Carlson claimed on his podcast. “And I really tried not to complain about other people at Fox when I worked there because I don’t like that office politics stuff, but she was discrediting the channel.”

That same month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth snapped at Griffin when she pushed for an update on the Iranian nuclear program following U.S. strikes.

“Of course we’re watching it,” Hegseth said, per The Hill, before taking aim at his former colleague. “Jennifer, you’ve been about the worst. The one who misrepresents the most intentionally.”

“In fact, I was the first to describe the B-2 bombers, the refueling, the entire mission with great accuracy,” she pointed out. “So I take issue with that.”

Griffin has been with Fox News for more than 26 years.