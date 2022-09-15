Jennifer Griffin has signed a multiyear deal with Fox News as the network’s chief national security correspondent, Fox News said Thursday.

“Jennifer is one of the industry’s premier journalists and has proven to be an indispensable asset on a consequential beat with unrivaled experience spanning more than three decades in multiple war zones,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “We are extremely proud that she will continue her incredible career at Fox News Media.”

Joining the network in 1999, Griffin previously served as Fox News Channel’s Jerusalem-based correspondent before working as the national security correspondent.

“It has been an honor to provide viewers with trusted reporting from the Pentagon and across the world on issues that are paramount to all of us – the security and safety of our fellow citizens and allies,” Griffin said. “I am looking forward to continuing to inform the Fox News audience alongside the best journalists in the business.”

Throughout her 30 years as a journalist, Griffin has traveled globally to report on matters of national security and the Middle East, from covering Nelson Mandela’s prison release in Johannesburg, South Africa, to attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya in 2012. The Harvard graduate also reported on Russian’s invasion of Ukraine from Lviv and Kyiv and interviewed top officials Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The Fox News reporter also co-wrote “This Burning Land: Lessons from the Frontlines of the Transformed Israeli- Palestinian Conflict,” with her husband, NPR National Security Correspondent Greg Myre, based on their experience in Israel. Griffin is set to receive the 2022 “Freedom of the Media” Gold Medal for Public Service award from the Transatlantic Leadership Network Saturday.

Fox News Media is owned by Fox Corporation.