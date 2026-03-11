Megyn Kelly Slams Lindsey Graham for Threatening Allies Over Iran: ‘Who Died and Made Him President?’ | Video

Megyn Kelly took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) after he threatened U.S. allies in a conversation with Sean Hannity.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host slammed Graham for comments threatening Spain as well as U.S. allies in the Middle East, like Saudi Arabia, for not supporting President Donald Trump and Israel’s war with Iran. Kelly thought the South Carolina senator sounded like “a homicidal maniac” and was becoming “a growing internal threat” for Trump.

“Who does he think he is? No one elected him as president,” Kelly said. “No one ever would, as if the American public would elect Lindsey Graham to lead this war. He thinks he’s the commander in chief. He’s starting to sound truly deluded, like someone needs a psychiatric intervention.”

She added: “Who died and elected him president or Secretary of State? He may be a duly elected senator from South Carolina to represent the interests of South Carolina, but he’s not the president, and by the way, he’s not even representing the interests of South Carolina. He made clear last night that if you are a so-called isolationist, or if you’ve expressed doubts about the wisdom of this war, he’s not on your side.”

Kelly has been vocally against the war since Trump announced the new strikes late last month. In her first show after the initial attack, the host derided the administration for their reasonings for the military action and quickly pointed to Graham as one of the real leaders who pushed for the attack.

“My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel,” Kelly said. “I understand how this helps Iran perfectly well. They seem rather jubilant, 80% of the country does not support the Ayatollah. He was a terrible, terrible man. No one is crying that he’s dead, no normal person, but our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It’s to look out for us. And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel’s war. Mark Levin wanted it, it’s his war, Ben Shapiro, Lindsey Graham, Miriam Adelson, that’s obvious. They’re the ones who have been pushing us into this.”

Since those comments, Trump came back and made sure vocal detractors of the war like Kelly and Tucker Carlson knew their place and that they were not a part of the MAGA movement if they weren’t in support.

“MAGA is Trump,” he said.