‘The Daily Show’ Suggests Pat Sajak’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Succession Got More ‘Consideration’ Than Lindsey Graham’s

“The Daily Show” took aim at Lindsey Graham’s senate successor, quipping “Wheel of Fortune” took more “consideration” to find Pat Sajak’s replacement.

During Tuesday’s monologue, host Michael Kosta weighed in on Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, being appointed as the late South Carolina senator’s replacement, calling it “an inheritance jackpot.”

“But now the question is, who will fill in the senator’s seat until the next election?” Kosta said while recapping the events following the politician’s passing. “I assume someone like the lieutenant governor or the secretary of state, whatever political process we have in place for this.”

As news footage from the day revealed that Graham Nordone would be stepping into the position for the remainder of the late Graham’s term, Kosta quipped: “His sister, a Senate seat? That’s an inheritance. jackpot. Most people just get a garage full of damp boxes.”

After Trey Gowdy praised the decision as “tragically symmetrical” on Fox News, Kosta had a few choice words for the conservative commentator and former U.S. representative for South Carolina.

“If there’s one thing this guy knows all about, it’s being tragically symmetrical,” Kosta said. “But for real, I disagree with this guy who looks like a fingerling potato that they put a dollop of cream on top of. I mean, there was more consideration about who should take over for Pat Sajak, and his whole job was correctly reading up to three words at a time.”

Despite all of this, Kosta noted that he planned to give Graham’s sister “a fair shot,” even noting that the newly appointed senator may be “overqualified” after hearing about her 28 years of experience in the South Carolina government and her work as the commissioner for the South Carolina Commission for the Blind.

He added: “I’m worried she’ll make the other senators look bad, which would be embarrassing for the ones who know where they are right now.”

Watch Kosta’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.