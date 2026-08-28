Canadian Mayor Jokes She’s Now ‘Head of America’ After Trump Renames Lake Ontario

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Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday renaming Lake Ontario, with it now known as “Lake America.” Andrea Horwath, mayor of Hamilton, Ontario, pushed back on Trump’s renaming by assigning herself a new position during an appearance on CNN’s “The Lead.”

“We’re on the edge of Lake Ontario, but we’re also known as the head of the lake. So if Hamilton’s the head of the lake, does that make me the head of America?” Horwath asked. “This is how silly things have gotten, right? I mean, if I was the head of America, or the mayor of America, I’d drop the tariffs right now and get people back to work.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has used his time in office to Americanize the names of bodies of water. Notably, in January 2025, the president spent the early days of his second presidential term to sign a similar executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.” As Trump’s tariff war with Canada heats up, Horwath noted that she’s “been there, done that” with Trump’s name changes.

“I’m Hamilton’s mayor, so what I’m focused on is getting people working, making sure that we’re doing everything we can to protect and support our workers,” she said. “I don’t have time for silly name games.” You can watch the full clip below.

Mayor of Hamilton, Ontario: We're on the edge of Lake Ontario, but we're also known as the head of the lake. So if Hamilton's the head of the lake, does that make me the head of America? pic.twitter.com/kACsnz2jHw — Acyn (@Acyn) August 27, 2026

Trump’s decision was met with some bipartisan derision, as figures across the aisle took to social media to similarly joke about the name change and call it unimportant amid more serious issues. New York Governor Kathy Hochul simply stated that her state “won’t be calling it that,” while Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers remarked, “I just renamed Lake Michigan Lake Wisconsin. See, I can sign napkins that say things, too,” while seated at Trump’s stomping ground of McDonald’s.

Right wing personality Matt Walsh, meanwhile, went more in-depth on his feelings about the change, stating that the name Lake Ontario was coined by Europeans before the Canadian province shared that name.

“Canadians never uniquely owned the lake or the name. So in effect all you’re doing here is actually giving them credit for a thing that wasn’t theirs to begin with,” Walsh wrote. “Yeah it’s funny when Canadians are upset I guess or whatever, but Lake Ontario, the name itself, is American history dating back many centuries. Not sure how you own Canada by deleting your own history.”

You can see more reactions below.

New York won’t be calling it that. https://t.co/FJQonEk8tI — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 27, 2026

And I just renamed Lake Michigan Lake Wisconsin. See, I can sign napkins that say things, too. https://t.co/ZhhsuJlt3U pic.twitter.com/yrnvPuuC4t — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 27, 2026

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Trump Tower is renamed to NATALIE TOWER! https://t.co/5wTAHjJzrX pic.twitter.com/jeWMSC8f4E — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) August 27, 2026

No, President Trump. The American people don’t want to rename Lake Ontario Lake America.



They want affordable healthcare, childcare, housing, education & nutrition assistance — all of which you have massively cut in order to pay for your $1 trillion tax break to the top 1%. https://t.co/G6dmmW1ITg — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 27, 2026

An acronym for the Great Lakes used to be HOMES.



Thanks to Donald Trump, it's now SHAME. https://t.co/SyyGeDHScM — Governor Hochul Press Office (@NYGovPress) August 27, 2026

We’re on it, Mr. President!



The places and waters that border our nation and support our economy should reflect the greatness of the United States.@USGS maps our country for the world to see, and we are PROUD to implement your Executive Order to rename LAKE AMERICA. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/b1vSbklB4E — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) August 27, 2026

This is why we can’t have nice things. https://t.co/bgy19QZDbi — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 27, 2026

It's too expensive to live and Donald Trump is renaming lakes. https://t.co/V338ZPp6Fc — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) August 27, 2026