Trump Slams Fox News Correspondent Over Iran Coverage, Calls on Bret Baier to ‘Straighten Out His Flunkies’

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President Donald Trump took aim at Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt on Thursday, slamming the reporter’s recent coverage of the Iran War as “inaccurate.”

“Jonathan Hunt of Fox News did a particularly inaccurate report on the Failing Islamic Republic of Iran,” the president railed on Truth Social Thursday afternoon, presumably while on Air Force One to Texas. “I don’t want to meet [with Iran], they do. In fact, they are begging to make a deal.”

As Trump went on, he called on Fox News’ Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier to “straighten out his flunkies,” pointedly adding at the end, “for a change!”

Trump then followed up his jab at Hunt with a declaration about Iran, writing minutes later, “Iran Is a Failing Nation!”

In response to the criticism, Baier defended Hunt, noting on-air shortly after Hunt’s reporting and Trump’s response: “First of all, Jonathan Hunt is not a flunkie, he’s a great reporter.”

“Second of all, Mr. President, we didn’t say you wanted to meet,” he continued. “In fact we played a soundbite that you didn’t want to meet and there are no negotiations. We said that Treasury Secretary Bessent is hoping to meet with G-20 countries to increase the pressure on Iran. And that Gulf state allies, including Qatar, are inside Tehran trying to get Iran to agree to concessions.”

Watch Baier’s response below.

TRUTH SOCIAL REACTION: "First of all, Mr. President, we didn’t say you wanted to meet. In fact we played a soundbite you didn’t want to meet and there are negotiations. We said that Treasury Secretary Bessent is hoping to meet with G-20 countries to increase the pressure on… pic.twitter.com/7RxHoHlLJJ — Special Report (@SpecialReport) August 27, 2026

Nonetheless, this isn’t the first time Fox News has been caught in Trump’s crosshairs. While traditionally a fan of the conservative news network, Trump previously came after Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov and Shannon Bream in April, criticizing the reporters for their respective work on the channel.

“Tell Shannon Bream of Fox News that it’s not the Save Act, it’s the Save America Act, a big difference,” he wrote on Truth Social at the time. “Also, when she insists on having lightweight Democrat Congressmen, such as Jake Auchincloss, on her not very hard hitting show, she should correct them when they spew out Democrat propaganda and lies. She never does! I always close deals, unlike the Dems, and did great with China in every way, also, unlike the Dems!”

He then had a message “for Fox executives only,” adding, “Take Jessica Tarlov off the air. She is, from her voice, to her lies, and everything else about her, one of the worst ‘personalities’ on television, a real loser! People cannot stand watching her. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

As for Hunt, who currently serves as Fox News’ chief correspondent after joining the network back in 2002, this is the first time Trump has publicly called him out.

Though, Trump has zeroed in on a number of other news outlets throughout his second term, routinely blasting ABC News as being “fake news.” He even declared in March that the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal all had “a lot of bad stories.”

A number of news organizations have faced Trump’s litigious wrath, too, as the president has sued the Wall Street Journal, BBC and The New York Times in the last year alone.