Trump Threatens to Sue ABC News Over Coverage of Reflecting Pool Vandalism: ‘I Like Their Money’

President Donald Trump threatened to sue ABC News over their coverage of alleged vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, once again blasting the outlet as “fake news.”

“In describing the Vandalism that took place at the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., ABC FAKE NEWS, one of the worst in the business, even paying me $16,000,000 for past bad and inaccurate reporting, failed to report that their close ‘friends,’ Dumocrats Obama and Biden, spent over 100 Million Dollars on the Reflecting Pool, and it never worked,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday evening. “In fact, it was rarely open due to leaks and ‘stench.’ They wanted to spend 300 to 400 Million Dollars, but just let it ROT.”

He continued: “I spent approximately 16 Million Dollars, and it came out great, except for the Vandalism, which we are now fixing. It was also a much bigger job than originally envisioned, including the outer areas and sidewalks. We are preparing lawsuits against ABC for false reporting. I like their money, which will be given to the U.S. Treasury!”

It’s unclear what exactly set off Trump regarding ABC News’ coverage of the reflecting pool, but the statement came as several media outlets have criticized the administration’s recent renovation of the landmark – which has been plagued with algae and peeling paint following the cosmetic updates.

Though, ABC News did report on Monday that the president doubled down on blaming the peeling paint at the reflecting pool on vandals, but “provided no evidence of vandalism himself.”

They did, however, share a statement from an Interior Department spokesperson, who confirmed that five people had been arrested and five others were issued federal citations amid the drama.

“14 police reports have been filed for vandalism, including the crime described in the President’s Truth Social post,” the statement to ABC News said. “The U.S. Park Police will continue to carry out their number one duty of upholding law and order in our nation’s capital.”

Nonetheless, Trump’s dislike for ABC News is well know, as the network paid the president $15 million — along with an additional $1 million in legal fees — to settle the defamation suit he brought about over George Stephanopoulos’ comments about E. Jean Carroll.

He notably called out ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl over his latest book, “Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America,” back in April, too – where he also made sure to once again slam the network as “fake news” and tout his settlement over the “Slopadopolus error.”

However, ABC News isn’t the only outlet to face Trump’s litigious wrath amid his second term, as the president has sued the Wall Street Journal, BBC and The New York Times in the last year alone.

A representative for ABC News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.