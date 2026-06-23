Tucker Carlson Rails Against ‘Treasonous’ and ‘Immoral’ Trump Administration in Fiery Exit From GOP | Video

Tucker Carlson blasted the Trump administration as “treasonous” and “immoral” while making his exit from the Republican party official.

Carlson, a longtime conservative pundit who famously worked for Fox News for nearly 15 years, shared his stance on the “Can’t Be Censored” podcast, where he explained his decision to distance himself from President Donald Trump and the GOP in the wake of his disapproval of the Iran war.

When asked about his view on the political climate heading into the midterm elections, Carlson made it crystal clear that he would not be supporting the Republican party under Trump.

“Well, the poll numbers now are, you know, tell a pretty clear story about it,” he said. “I would not support the Republican party. There’s no chance I would support the Republican party.”

As Carlson went on, he clarified that he wasn’t going to support the Democratic party either, adding, “I don’t know what I’m going to do. But at this point, you know, how could I or any American voter support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States that puts the interest of a foreign country above those of its own citizens?”

“It’s not possible to vote for people like that,” he continued. “And I’m not going to. I’ve voted Republican my entire life. I worked at Fox News, CNN, MSNBC [and] I’ve been a consistent defender for 35 years of the Republican party. I mean, very consistent defender. But there’s no defending this because it’s immoral.”

Per Carlson, the Republican party today, which is led by the Trump, is doing “exactly the opposite” that the GOP stands for, which he said is “representing its own voters, its own citizens, its own nation.”

“And they’re not doing that. So, no, I’m out,” he added. “And if I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out.”

Later in the sit down, Carlson shared that he “never understood” the “Make America Great Again” mantra made famous by Trump and his administration.

“I think there was a strong latent desire in the hearts of a lot of Americans to improve the country, make America great again,” he said. “So, on a literal level, you know, people wanted that. They still want it. I still want it. But it was imprecise by design.”

Carlson defended that the old slogan “America First” was a “precise” one to consider, noting, “Just put your own country first as you make decisions as a leader of your country.”

“And that’s very obvious like, it’s hard to imagine that any leader would use any other standard to make decisions,” he said. “Of course, just like a father makes decisions what’s best for my family. You know, a leader has to make decisions on the same basis.”

However, Carlson claimed this slogan had been retired because the current leaders – e.g. Trump and his administration – are allegedly “making decisions on the basis of other criteria.”

“What’s best for this company? What’s best for Israel? What’s best for our donors?” he added. “I just want to say again that’s unacceptable. That’s not just like they’re off in the wrong direction. Like that is unacceptable. That’s treasonous. It’s immoral. It can’t continue. You can’t have a government that calls itself a Democratic Republic, in our case, that is representing interests outside the country.”

Watch Carlson’s commentary in the video above.