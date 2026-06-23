Michael Ovitz Killed Julia Ormond Deposition Over Jeffrey Epstein Questions: ‘You Are Out of Line’

Michael Ovitz stormed out his deposition with Julia Ormond’s legal team on June 1 after being questioned about his relationship with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, TheWrap has learned.

“What does this got to do with Harvey Weinstein?” the CAA co-founder said when asked if he’d ever visited Epstein in St. Barts, according to a transcription of the deposition reviewed by TheWrap.

“I’m not going to discuss anything about Jeffrey Epstein. You can ask all the questions you want, you’re going to get no answers,” he said, shortly before removing his microphone and leaving the deposition room. “You are out of line. Thank you. I’ll see you later.”

Ormond’s representatives then filed a motion for contempt and sanctions against Ovitz on June 12 in an effort to complete the long fought-for deposition, maintaining that the executive’s failure to appear in court may result in his immediate arrest and imprisonment for contempt of court.

Representatives for Ormond and CAA declined to comment. Representatives for Ovitz outside of the talent agency could not be reached.

Ovitz was ordered in March to testify in court as part of Ormond’s ongoing lawsuit against CAA for allegedly setting the stage for Weinstein to sexually assault her in December 1995.

The decision came down from the Supreme Court of New York after Ovitz skipped a deposition in June 2025 and failed to formally respond to the court. Ormond launched the effort to force Ovitz to adhere to the subpoena last July, on the grounds he held relevant information about CAA’s relationship with Weinstein at the time of her alleged assault, including the mogul’s history of sexual misconduct with young actresses.

Ormond’s lawyers intended to question Ovitz about the agency’s relationship with Weinstein and comments he had made about sexual harassment during that period.

After Ovitz left the June 1 deposition, one of Ormond’s attorneys, Kevin Mintzer, maintained that the executive’s continued relationship with Epstein after he became a registered sex offender in 2008 reflects a pattern of judgement that may have guided his handling of Weinstein’s alleged misconduct while at CAA.

“Mr. Ovitz in his testimony made representations about certain actions he would have taken with respect to Mr. Weinstein had he known that Mr. Weinstein had been credibly accused of sexual misconduct,” Mintzer stated, according to the transcription. “It’s our right to contest that. His continuing association with Jeffrey Epstein after knowing that Mr. Epstein was convicted of sex offenses is directly relevant to that.”

Emails between Ovitz and Epstein from the 2010s were made public earlier this year as part of a mass release of Epstein-related files and correspondences. One such email between Epstein and Ovitz showed the executive expressing excitement to seeing Epstein in St. Barts.

Variety first covered the news.