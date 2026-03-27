CAA Co-Founder Michael Ovitz Forced to Testify in Actress Julia Ormond’s Weinstein Case

CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz was ordered Friday to testify in court as part of Julia Ormond’s ongoing lawsuit against the agency for allegedly setting the stage for Harvey Weinstein to sexually assault her in December 1995.

The decision came down from the Supreme Court of New York after Ovitz skipped a deposition in June 2025 and failed to formally respond to the court. Ormond launched the effort to force Ovitz to adhere to the subpoena last July, on the ground he held relevant information about CAA’s relationship with Weinstein at the time, including the mogul’s history of sexually assaulting young actresses.

The agency’s motion to access the “Sabrina” actress’ mental health records, meanwhile, was denied.

Representatives for CAA did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Puck’s Matt Belloni first reported the news.

More to come …