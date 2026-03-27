Home > Industry News > Public Policy & Legal

CAA Co-Founder Michael Ovitz Forced to Testify in Actress Julia Ormond’s Weinstein Case

The agency’s motion to access the “Sabrina” actress’ mental health records, meanwhile, was denied by the New York Supreme Court on Friday

CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz and actress Julia Ormond (Getty Images)
CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz and actress Julia Ormond (Getty Images)

CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz was ordered Friday to testify in court as part of Julia Ormond’s ongoing lawsuit against the agency for allegedly setting the stage for Harvey Weinstein to sexually assault her in December 1995.

The decision came down from the Supreme Court of New York after Ovitz skipped a deposition in June 2025 and failed to formally respond to the court. Ormond launched the effort to force Ovitz to adhere to the subpoena last July, on the ground he held relevant information about CAA’s relationship with Weinstein at the time, including the mogul’s history of sexually assaulting young actresses.

The agency’s motion to access the “Sabrina” actress’ mental health records, meanwhile, was denied.

Representatives for CAA did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Puck’s Matt Belloni first reported the news.

More to come …

Rosanna Arquette and Harvey Weinstein (Getty Images)
Read Next
Rosanna Arquette Condemns Weinstein's Ongoing Denial in Prison Interview: 'The Rapes Happened'

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Comments