‘The View’: Whoopi Cuts Off Discussion of Harvey Weinstein Because ‘I Don’t Want to Talk About Him Anymore Today’

Whoopi Goldberg was in no mood to talk about disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday morning, so she curtly cut off a discussion about him on “The View.” According to the ABC host, it was “skeevy” to be talking about him.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the convicted rapist gave from prison, in which he insisted that he’s innocent. The hosts of “The View” were a bit floored that Weinstein seemingly has “no clue” how “heinous” he was to women.

Host Sara Haines was particularly bothered by Weinstein saying he “won’t forgive” Gwyneth Paltrow in particular for speaking out about him. Weinstein openly admitted in the interview that he asked Paltrow for a massage, and when she declined, he thought that was that, “as if that wasn’t the skeevy part,” Haines marveled.

“Just because you didn’t assault her does not mean that she should not be telling people,” she said as the conversation wound down.

“OK, the skeevy part is that we’re talking about him,” Whoopi cut in curtly. “I don’t want to talk about him anymore today, we’ll be right back.”

Indeed, the show went to commercial break, and Weinstein wasn’t discussed any further. But, elsewhere in the conversation, Haines also called out the guilt Weinstein felt over his wife and family taking heat for his actions.

“Those are things you were supposed to think about when you made those decisions,” Haines said. “Because you don’t get mad when the world isn’t fair, you recognize it first, because — he kept saying ‘It’s so hurtful, she didn’t do any of those things.’”

“And I’m like, ‘This is the weight of what you carry when you have family, and people you love. And when you do something, it implicates everyone by association, that’s just the way it is. He should’ve thought of that before.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.