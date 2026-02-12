‘The View’: Whoopi Literally Taps Out, Threatens to Leave During Conversation About Cheating Olympian

Whoopi Goldberg has long been known to dislike some of the more frivolous topics on “The View,” often making the audience and her co-hosts laugh at her antics during the discussions. But on Thursday morning, the ABC host literally tapped out and made to leave the stage entirely during one topic.

Thursday marked a full day of Hot Topics for the talk show, meaning they had no interview segments. Among the topics chosen was Olympian Sturla Holm Laegreid, who took home bronze in the biathlon this week. In several post-event interviews, Laegreid admitted to cheating on his girlfriend after just three months of dating, and expressed his hope that she would forgive him on the world stage.

As always, Whoopi teed up the conversation and let her co-hosts take it from there. But, as the discussion went on, she got a bit more exasperated than usual.

“Stay with us, Whoopi, stay with us,” host Ana Navarro joked at one point.

As host Sunny Hostin argued that Laegreid’s pleas meant he truly loved his girlfriend, the audience laughed, but Whoopi fully turned her body away.

“I’m out,” she appeared to say to off-screen executive producer Brian Teta, as she literally tapped the table loudly.

The ABC host did look for a moment like she was going to walk off-stage, much to the amusement of the crowd, but she stuck it out, and simply bowed her head as usual.

“You’re excused from this conversation,” Joy Behar said.

“Please, yes, because — you know what? I’ll get this all straightened out. We’ll be right back,” Whoopi retorted, sending the show to a commercial break.