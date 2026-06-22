Piers Morgan Calls Exiting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer ‘The Man With No Plan’ | Video

British political pundit Piers Morgan reacted Monday to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer‘s resignation, calling the politician “the man with no plan.”

“He managed to take an enormous majority, and then it turned out he had no plan. He was the man with no plan,” Morgan told the hosts of Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Monday. “The first few things that he did were appalling. He attacked the pensioners. He attacked the farmers. He attacked pretty much every constituent in the country with new taxes and so on.”

“He lost control of everything. This was a guy with no big ideas, no concept of how to galvanize Britain and restore us to greatness,” Morgan continued. “He turned out to be — and this is not a rude word so I can say it — but he turned out to be an absolute clinker, and a clinker is something you never want to be in life.”

Starmer announced his intention to resign as both U.K. Prime Minister and the Leader of the Labour Party Monday, just a little fewer than two years after he rose to the PM position back in July 2024. His resignation comes just a few weeks after a devastating wave of local Labour election losses in May.

If the Labour Party is able to unanimously select a replacement for Starmer, it is possible the latter could be officially replaced as prime minister by July. If that does not happen, however, then U.K. lawmakers will have until their return to parliament in September to choose his replacement.

You can find Morgan’s full remarks on the matter in the video below.

Since the start of 2016, six politicians have held the role of prime minister in the U.K., including Starmer. His resignation means Britain will have experienced seven different leadership changes at the highest level within the last 10 years.

Morgan, for his part, pointed specifically to the U.K.’s growing divide over illegal immigration as something that Starmer and many of his predecessors have failed to properly address during their time in office.

“They’ve all been completely useless in the way they have managed migration, both illegal and legal,” Morgan said. “Until we get a prime minister that can get a grip of that, I think the tensions are going to increase.”

“Our economy is underperforming. The pressure on public services, a lot of that because of the increased number of people coming into the country, has been collapsing,” he added. “There’s a general sense that Britain has been floundering now for nearly a decade or more.”

“We are desperate for someone somewhere to come through and restore us,” Morgan admitted, while also noting, “The idea of seven prime ministers in 10 years is ridiculous and embarrassing.”