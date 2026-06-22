John Oliver Says Australia Topped Their Societal Contributions of Nicole Kidman and Avocado Toast With Trump Song

As the FIFA World Cup continues, John Oliver thinks Australian fans might’ve come up with the song of the summer. And yes, it’s about President Trump.

To kick off the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday, the HBO host did as he usually does, and recapped some of the bigger headlines of the week. That included the latest goings-on with the World Cup, where Oliver delighted in how fans from other countries have been celebrating. But he was most tickled by Australia’s new song.

“Aussie boys, we’re on a bender,” they sang. “Donald Trump is a sex offender.“

For the late night host, the simple lyrics were nothing short of “excellent.”

“Until now, the best thing Australia gave the U.S. was avocado toast and Nicole Kidman,” Oliver joked. “But they have just topped themselves. Because seeing drunk Aussies joyously chanting ‘Trump’s a sex offender’ is the equivalent of looking out your office window and seeing tourists eating ice cream on a double-decker bus. I didn’t even know you could have that much fun here!”

Elsewhere in Oliver’s headlines before his main story of the night, the HBO host laughed at the president claiming that critics of his Iran deal are just “jealous,” considering the man has had issues with both the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the Strait of Hormuz recently.

“Who exactly is jealous of Trump right now?” Oliver asked. “The man just got globally humiliated by two different bodies of water! Who’s dying for a piece of that action?”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” airs on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays at 11 p.m. ET.