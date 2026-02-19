Piers Morgan Says UK Prime Minister Is ‘Dead Man Walking’ After Former Prince Andrew Arrest Over Epstein | Video

Following former Prince Andrew’s arrest in connection to the Epstein files this week, and the resignation of several political players for the same reason, Piers Morgan says UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is “a political dead man walking.”

Appearing on Fox News on Thursday morning, Morgan called the arrest of the former royal “an absolute bombshell,” but one that was “not completely surprising” given the tone of the statement by King Charles III. Morgan also speculated that the arrest could be “an existential threat to the monarchy itself.”

So, the “Fox & Friends” hosts wondered what it means for the rest of the government, considering people like Ambassador Peter Mandelson and the Chief of Staff who recommended him are now out of their jobs. Specifically, they wondered if Prime Minister Starmer will stay in office.

“Yeah, I think he’s a political dead man walking,” Morgan said. “And it’s all centered around what happened with Lord Mandelson.”

Morgan explained the timeline of when Starmer appointed Mandelson, noting that Starmer admitted he knew about Mandelson’s ties to Epstein when he appointed the man, despite Mandelson saying he cut off Epstein after he was convicted of sex crimes.

“So, I think Starmer is in serious trouble,” Morgan said. “I would be astonished if he is still Prime Minister in two to three months. We have the local elections in May. It’s very likely that Labor will get an absolute shellacking then. And I think that will be the tipping point for Starmer.”

