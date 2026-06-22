‘Morning Joe’ Laughs Off Trump’s Iran Memorandum: ‘What Have We Gotten?’ | Video

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough torched the terms of the Trump administration’s Memorandum of Understanding with Iran, bluntly asking, “What have we gotten out of this war?”

Scarborough helped lead Monday’s coverage of the subject by mocking “the laughable statement that Donald Trump’s not going to just sit back and take trash talk from people.” The MS NOW host reminded viewers, “We’re talking about a man who has said he would destroy Iranian civilization,” calling Trump’s bluster “a lot of noise.”

“At the center of this remains an Iran that is going to continue to enrich, and that’s going to be something that Israel and Republicans will never be satisfied with,” Scarborough added. “Iran is not going to denuclearize. They are going to continue enriching.”

“They’re going to be richer after this war. That is an objective fact,” he further noted. “You can look at the MOU and how everything’s been laid out. If the Trump administration does what the Trump administration says it’s going to do, then they literally have achieved none of their goals because their top goal was: No nukes in Iran.”

Scarborough went on to slam the Trump administration’s MOU as a deal that is “worse” than the one that was struck between Iranian leadership and former President Barack Obama’s administration, which Trump and the members of his first admin thoroughly criticized and dismantled.

“You’ve got a deal that’s actually worse than the Obama deal. They’re continuing their nuclear program,” Scarborough noted. “You’re just making them a lot richer. So [to say] we’re in a bit of a bind here is a good understatement.”

The “Morning Joe” host subsequently called out Trump and his allies for thinking that they could “bribe the very people that I’ve called the leaders of a country that’s been the epicenter of terrorism across the planet since 1979.”

“They’re going to change if we give them enough money? They’re not in it for the money!” Scarborough said. “They don’t want wealth. They don’t want an open society.”

“I guarantee you the majority of citizens in Iran want to be like us,” he concluded. “The people running that government, the people we’re negotiating with, want to keep the country exactly where it’s been.”