‘Morning Joe’ Slams Trump for ‘Desperate’ Iran Deal as President Calls Critics ‘Jealous, Bad People or Stupid’ | Video

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough continued to slam President Trump’s war-ending Memorandum of Understanding with Iran on Thursday morning, labeling it a “betrayal” of his own supporters and political allies.

“This is a dream [for Iran]. They can’t believe they got what they got from Donald Trump,” Scarborough said of the deal. “He sounds desperate. He sounds like he’s going to do anything to end this conflict. The people of Israel feel betrayed this morning. Republicans are horrified. Some will say it out loud. Some will not.”

The MOU, the details of which were first reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday, reportedly includes assurances that the United States will immediately lift all of its sanctions against Iran upon signing and ensure the “financing of at least $300 billion” toward the “rehabilitation and economic development” of Iran. In exchange, Iran vows to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and “reiterates that it will never produce nuclear weapons.”

Scarborough pointed to all of those concessions and assurances as reasons to be unsatisfied with the MOU’s contents.

“[Iran] gets to rebuild their economy and act as if they’re Luxembourg, as if they’re not the epicenter of international terrorism, because Donald Trump says they can,” Scarborough continued. “If we do follow through on this MOU, Iran will be more powerful than they’ve ever been. The Iranians know it and are jubilant about this victory.”

Scarborough noted that Trump is not the first U.S. president to attempt to give Iran a “good deal” in the hope of finding the “moderates” in the country.

“What’s happened? Well, what’s happened is Iran has used [that] money to invest in terrorism, to invest in spreading global terrorism across the region and across the world,” the “Morning Joe” anchor explained. “It’s happened for 47 years, and now that they see a weak president who is scared to continue this fight, in their eyes, they understand. They can get whatever they want.”

As a result, Scarborough said that Trump has only further alienated himself not just from Democrats, but from members of his own political party and administration as well.

“Donald Trump has a much bigger problem than with lefties in the progressive caucus in the House and the Senate. He’s got problems with his own Republicans. He’s got problems with conservatives,” he added. “He’s got problems inside his own administration from people who rightly see this as a betrayal.”

Trump, meanwhile, has pushed back against critics of his Iran deal, writing early Thursday on Truth Social that they are “jealous, bad people or stupid.”