Seth Meyers Says He ‘Might as Well Just Quit’ After Trump Turns Reflecting Pool Green: ‘The Metaphor Is Way Too Obvious’

Seth Meyers has long been open about how much he loves his job, but on Wednesday night, the NBC host had a moment where he thought he “might as well just quit.” Not because he doesn’t love his job still, but because President Trump made it far too easy.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers zeroed in on Trump’s updates to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which have resulted in an algae problem for the monument. The paint job for the pool was supposed to make it “American Flag blue,” according to the president, but so far, that is not the case.

“So Trump gave out a no-bid contract to a friendly company with an inflated profit margin for a project no one asked for, and in the process he took an iconic American institution and turned it puke green,” Meyers recapped. “This brings us to a segment called ‘The Metaphor Is Way Too Obvious.’”

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At that, Meyers turned to a secondary camera, where he got blunt, also making fun of the many names Trump had for the Reflecting Pool.

“You guys, the metaphor is way too obvious. I mean, do I really need to spell it out for you?” he said. “My whole job here is to come out and make ridiculous metaphors, but real life is already metaphor. He said he was gonna drain the swamp, and he literally drained a pool, or lake, or small ocean, and created an actual swamp.”

“At this point, I might as well just quit and move to the Bahamas, so I can swim in a pool that’s actually turquoise,” Meyers continued.

Turquoise is the color Trump originally wanted for the Reflecting Pool, but in a recent conversation with press, he admitted that he got upsold by the salesman once the man called the color “American Flag blue.”

“Man, they saw you coming from a mile away,” Meyers said amusedly. “I bet that contractor had a bucket of old blue paint sitting around and said, ‘Oh yeah, we got one. It’s called American Flag Blue!’ Same way a car salesman upsells you on the exterior. ‘Would you like to see this Ferrari in other colors? We have one called Big Penis Red.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.