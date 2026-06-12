Seth Meyers Scoffs at Trump Claiming He Never Promised No New Wars: ‘Was Basically Your ‘Bazinga” | Video

President Trump is once again claiming not to have said something that he said on camera — multiple times — but Seth Meyers isn’t having it. On Thursday night, the ABC host reminded the man that “no new wars” was almost a catchphrase during his last presidential campaign.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host played a clip of Trump’s interview with “Meet the Press,” in which the president condescendingly told host Kristen Welker “I didn’t guarantee no war.” Of course, he did say that, several times over, and Meyers had the video receipts to prove it.

“You said it all the f–king time!” Meyers bellowed. “‘No more wars’ was basically your ‘Bazinga,’ it was a catchphrase. You were like a sitcom dad who would come home and discover that your kids were fighting over the remote control. ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, everyone, let’s take turns. It’s like I always say: no more wars!’”

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The late night host also reminded viewers that Trump and his allies repeatedly referred to him as “the peace president” and “the candidate of peace” in the lead-up to the 2024 election. But, Meyers joked, that doesn’t necessarily mean that war with Iran shouldn’t have been expected.

“Saying you’re the candidate of peace doesn’t mean you’re against war!” he quipped. “It’s like how, if you’re Kendrick Lamar’s record producer, that doesn’t mean you’re against Drake! ‘A minor’ just happened to be the perfect rhyme in that spot! It’s not personal.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.