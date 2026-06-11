Seth Meyers Shames Himself for Getting Stuck on Trump’s Fake Math Instead of the Lie That Math Is Supporting | Video

President Trump continues to falsely claim he’s lowered drug prices by amounts that are quite literally impossible, but on Wednesday night, Seth Meyers got a bit angry with himself for getting stuck on those numbers. Instead, the NBC host argued he should be focused on the overall lie they’re propping up.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers picked apart various aspects of the president’s “alternative reality,” including the idea that he was actually met with cheers at the Knicks game this week, the election results in California, and more. But Meyers got particularly hung up on the man claiming he’s lowering drug costs by several hundred percentage points, “depending on the way you ask the question.”

“No! It’s not — math is math,” Meyers said. “There’s no math problem where the answer is ‘500 or 600 or 80 or 75.’ I don’t remember that from my AP algebra days.”

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The late night host then outright did the math to explain to the president what just a 98% decrease would actually look like.

“Let me just say that if you had decreased the price of drugs 98% that would be awesome, but of course you haven’t done that either,” Meyers said. “He’s out here making up math about stuff that is also made up, and of course I’m falling into the trap of focusing on the s–tty math instead of the lie.”

“It’s like if he held up a chart saying unicorn horns were 40% longer this year and I said, ‘That looks like 25% longer, tops,’” he continued.

Meyers also called out the “boot-licking sycophants” around Trump who are perpetuating the man’s methods — like RFK Jr.

“I can’t believe I have to explain math to you,” Meyers said. “I mean, I kind of believe it. You try to eat road kill.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.