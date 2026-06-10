Seth Meyers Wishes a Different Trump Lawyer Was Named Attorney General: ‘At Least Make It the Fun One!’ | Video

President Trump officially nominated one of his former lawyers as the permanent Attorney General this week, but it’s not the one that Seth Meyers would’ve hoped for.

As part of his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host noted that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s personal defense lawyer, was nominated by the president to take over the position full time this week. It was a move Meyers immediately mourned.

“Oh, come on, if you’re going to let him get away with installing one of his personal lawyers as AG, at least make it the fun one!” Meyers whined.

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At that, an image of former New York mayor, and yes, former Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani appeared on screen. It wasn’t the photo that “Late Night” typically uses, in which Giuliani’s eyes are bugging out of his head, but the man still looked surprised, which Meyers got a kick out of.

“It’s like they told him right before the photo was taken that it was for this,” he joked, before putting on his Giuliani impression.

“‘Yeah, you could take my picture, what’s it for? Seth Meyers?!’” Meyers impersonated, before making the very same face.

Elsewhere in his monologue, the late night host mocked Trump for touting that he should be a stock broker after the U.S. took a 10% stake in Intel.

“Then go be one! There are so many other jobs you clearly prefer!” Meyers bellowed.

“I’ve never seen you more happy than that,” he added, as a photo of Trump’s publicity stunt as a McDonald’s employee appeared.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.