Seth Meyers Accurately Predicts Trump Getting Booed at NBA Finals | Video

Seth Meyers tapes “Late Night” in the afternoons, so he had no idea what would happen when President Trump appeared at game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. Well, he had some idea, as the NBC host correctly predicted that the man would get booed.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers first shamed Trump for even deciding to go to the game, begging the man to just “let us have this one thing without making it all about you.” The late night host then reminded viewers that Trump has been booed at an NFL game, the FIFA World Cup and at the US Open.

“I mean, yikes, he got booed at tennis, soccer and football. You think Knicks fans are gonna be more forgiving?” Meyers said. “Here’s how forgiving Knicks fans are: in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals, they were booing the Knicks!”

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Indeed, during the national anthem on Monday night, Trump was loudly booed by the crowd. Meanwhile, Meyers wondered if Trump is even a basketball fan at all.

“Do you even care about the NBA?” he asked. “As far as I can tell, your only connection to the sport is the similarity between your complexion and the surface of a basketball.”

That said, Meyers did get some amusement out of Trump’s attendance at the game, when considering the context of it.

“Trump going to a Knicks game makes it 100 times funnier that he didn’t go to his own son’s wedding,” Meyers said. “What a knife twist. I bet when Don Jr. was little, Trump would play catch with the neighbor’s kid.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.