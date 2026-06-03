Seth Meyers Figures Out Why Trump’s Name Is Fitting for Penn Station Remodel | Video

Penn Station is the latest public locale to face the possibility of President Trump’s name being added to it, but Seth Meyers has some logic for this one.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC late night host, noted that Gothamist recently published the renderings for the remodel of the New York train station. Those renderings include a plaque near the Eighth Avenue entrance, with a presidential seal and ‘President Donald J. Trump’ carved into marble.

“I guess because Penn Station also stinks and never worked?” Meyers quipped.

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The Penn Station remodel has been in the works for awhile, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announcing last year that it would officially begin in 2027.

Meyers’ dig came just after the late night host shamed the president for admitting during an interview this week that he’s not concerned about another spike in oil prices, amid peace talks with Iran reportedly collapsing.

“That’s right, President Trump dismissed the reported collapse of peace talks with Iran and said, quote, ‘I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less.’ And you know what? I believe him,” Meyers said.

“This is the real job of being president. He doesn’t care about that. But watch what happens if it rains on the day of the White House UFC fight,” he continued, putting on his Trump impression. “‘It’s ruined! My big day is ruined!’”

Elsewhere in the monologue, Meyers poked fun at RFK Jr., warned that his monologue writers are dangerously close to “walking into the ocean,” and more.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.