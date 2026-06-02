Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Public Embarrassments This Week: ‘Milli Vanilli Publicly Rejected You and It’s Not Even in the Top 10’ | Video

President Trump faced a series of setbacks this week, and in his return from a two-week hiatus on Monday night, Seth Meyers was both shocked and amused. Though, for the NBC host, the shock came more from the fact that being publicly rejected by Milli Vanilli didn’t even crack “the Top 10” of the list.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers once again joked that, during his time off, “the news has been very chill.” He even quipped that the “Late Night” researchers spent the entire break scouring the news for headlines and found none. Of course, that wasn’t the case.

“Sorry, what’s that? Iran suspended peace talks with the US? Iran and the US exchanged more fire?” Meyers began listing. “The Strait of Hormuz is still closed? The President claimed he was near a deal with Iran for the 37th time and told everybody to sit back and relax? All right, well, yeah, that’s fine. That’s just the Middle East.”

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“What’s that? A judge said the president can’t put his name on the Kennedy Center? The president set up a $1.8 billion slush fund for criminals who stormed the Capitol to overturn the results of an election, after he sued his own administration for something that happened while he was president?” Meyers continued. “What? The Secretary of Health and Human Services wrestled a bunch of snakes like a zombie Jack Hannah? The GOP called the Democratic nominee for Senate and Texas a transgender vegan, even though both are not true?”

Those barely scratched the surface though, so Meyers properly jumped into his segment in full. One of the stories he was most interested in was the mass exodus of performers at Trump’s Freedom 250 event. Among those denying any involvement with the concert is Milli Vanilli, though the fake Milli Vanilli offered to perform instead.

“Imagine how badly things have to be going, that the real Milli Vanilli publicly rejected you, and it’s not even in the top 10 most embarrassing things to happen to you this week,” Meyers marveled.

At that, the host got an idea.

“Maybe Trump gets to his own government and set up a billion dollar compensation fund for everyone who is defrauded by the fake Milli Vanilli, aka The Milli-Vanilli-A- Billy Fund.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.